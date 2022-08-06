I’m caught with too many photos and too many thoughts. It is hard to concentrate on one subject when you have thoughts of people chasing bubbles and butterflies.
Long Lake, along with McKusick, has its mat of weeds that are a result of too many people using too much fertilizer on their lawns. Someday we’ll find a compromise that will make our lakes look inviting again.
I raked the weeds from around my dock last week. It was interesting; the lake is down about a foot with the drought, but the mat of weeds was not fully up to the surface. It was as though a layer of dust was holding them down. When I looked for life, I did not see any crayfish, only one or two clams, and very few water bugs in the weeds I raked. This was very different from other years. Where was all the water life?
Only one day after raking, I spotted a spawning bed created by sunfish. There were even a few large snails in the area I raked. Life was returning. Even a kingfisher was perched on the dock post looking for minnows. I had wondered where it had gone the past month. I missed seeing it along with the egrets.
Just as I thought I had everything figured out, a bald eagle decided to try my patience. That evening, it landed in the water near the shoreline. Had it caught a fish? Perhaps it was drowning a rodent it had caught. I grabbed my camera and sat patiently waiting for it to fly off with its catch.
Twenty long minutes later, my arm was tired. I had reset the camera at least 15 times to keep it focusing on the eagle. Finally, after looking at me several times, it simply flew off. It appeared that it had just been cooling its talons in the lake.
Hope you have spotted something interesting this summer.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book “The Outbreak” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
