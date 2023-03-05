My friendly squirrel couldn’t figure out why I did not fill the bird feeders every other day. Our old friend COVID-19 had spread through the house and had greatly slowed us down. As a result, I needed to get creative using observations I could make without contaminating the world to write this article.
Paul Renslo sent me the photo of the week. He shot it through his window as well. Before the big storm, he had a competition between the deer and the turkeys, looking for food at the bird feeder. I guess all those folks at Cub were not the only ones that were hungry before the storms.
I took a short drive down to Hastings. With all the warm weather, the eagles had moved up river and were feeding in the waters below the dam. With all the open water, catching fish was not a problem for both the mature and immature eagles. Soon, we will see them soaring in our area once everything melts. I wondered where they purchased their fishing license? Those walleyes looked good.
Speaking of melting, I shot a before and after photo of the snow in my backyard. Even the squirrel disappeared. Those extra 14 inches of snow will definitely bring up the lake levels, including the St. Croix, when it melts.
Time to remind the kids, ice thickness may change as the warm melt water flows into the lakes and creeks. Careful of those weak spots.
(Photos provided by David Fabio)
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book, “Lost Pine Lake,” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.
