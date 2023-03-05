My friendly squirrel couldn’t figure out why I did not fill the bird feeders every other day. Our old friend COVID-19 had spread through the house and had greatly slowed us down. As a result, I needed to get creative using observations I could make without contaminating the world to write this article.

Paul Renslo sent me the photo of the week. He shot it through his window as well. Before the big storm, he had a competition between the deer and the turkeys, looking for food at the bird feeder. I guess all those folks at Cub were not the only ones that were hungry before the storms.

