I like photographing wildlife. Eagles, osprey, herons, egrets, hawks; well, anything that catches my attention.

This week, I was watching a great blue heron out on Long Lake. It was feeding on small fish that were swimming in the weeds, in the shallow water across the lake. When it flew over to the shoreline right in front of me, I grabbed my camera hoping to get a few good photos. Then, as if it was trying to get in the newspaper, it gave me a show as it jumped up from the shoreline and flew out to deeper water.

