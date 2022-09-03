I like photographing wildlife. Eagles, osprey, herons, egrets, hawks; well, anything that catches my attention.
This week, I was watching a great blue heron out on Long Lake. It was feeding on small fish that were swimming in the weeds, in the shallow water across the lake. When it flew over to the shoreline right in front of me, I grabbed my camera hoping to get a few good photos. Then, as if it was trying to get in the newspaper, it gave me a show as it jumped up from the shoreline and flew out to deeper water.
Wings extended; flaps down…landing gear set…eyes set on the target in sight. Who needs Top Gun??? This heron must have been watching a kingfisher. Instead of patiently patrolling the shallow waters, the heron had flown out into the lake. It was attempting to catch one of the smaller fish that were chasing bugs near the surface of the lake.
How could the fish not see the huge 6 ft. wings of the heron approaching?
As the heron approached, you could see circles left in the water from fish scattering. With perfect accuracy, the heron caught a bullhead in its beak and proudly carried it back to the shoreline for its shore lunch.
It looked much easier than trying to find a fish that was hiding under the bed of lily pads.
Don’t miss out – summer is dwindling and fall is approaching. Find a place along the shoreline of one of our lakes, or the river, and keep your eyes open for the wildlife. You might get caught with the camera bug.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book “The Outbreak” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.