We finally got some rain, but it was so heavy the Gold Finches sheltered on the feeder. The next day, a Heron was able to hunt the Long Lake shoreline in knee-deep water. The rain helped the garden, too, and Anne stopped watering with a bucket. The pumpkins, raspberries, and heirloom tomatoes will be canned or frozen for winter treats. And soon the chipmunks and squirrels will fatten up on the wild plums, but leave the bitter Highbush Cranberries for winter staple. Hopefully, we will have a better acorn crop this year.
The State Fair opened yesterday and Fairchild the Gopher welcomed hungry crowds at the entrance gate just as he has done since 1966. The name honors Henry Fairchild, who proposed using the current location in the 1880’s. The All You Can Drink milk stand started in 1955 and the average customer drinks 2-3 twelve-ounce glasses. This comes out to over 26,000 gallons of milk. In 2014 the price was $1, but is now $2. In 1901 President Theodore Roosevelt gave his famous “Speak Softly and Carry a Big Stick” speech at the fair. Dairy cow milking machines debuted at the fair in 1908. The largest boar exhibited was Reggie who weighed 1450 pounds. The oldest concession is Hamline Church Dining Hall, established in 1897 and still serving great breakfasts.
Enjoy the Great Minnesota Get Together ... and the last of Summer.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
