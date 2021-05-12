We spotted the first hatch of six goslings lined up dutifully between mom and dad. This was a good hatch. One snowy spring a few years back the hatches had only several goslings. In a few weeks we will see large numbers of goslings queued up behind one mom. Turns out geese have family clans of multiple generations led by a matriarch.
This was evident in the 1990s when a goose had a pale grey neck rather than black, making it easy to observe her leading the hatchlings around. In August and September, she also conducted flight training school. It continues to this day. Grandmas have their hands full baby-sitting and teaching.
The warblers showed up en masse with dozens and dozens stopping in our yard to glean food from the ash and balsam trees, and under the leaf duff. George Vania who was birding on the other side of the lake, said the wave of warblers was a half mile long and included Yellow Rump, Palm, and Ruby Crowned Kinglets. The Herons, Egrets and Cormorants showed up as well. Long Lake is getting kind of crowded.
