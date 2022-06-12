Okay, I’ve been known to take 50 photos in a morning. It helps that I live along a lake. If you like wildlife, there probably isn’t a better hobby. Simply grab a camera and find a place along one of our lakes or the river to watch nature at its best.

If you like large birds – trumpeter swans are one of the largest in the area along with sandhill cranes and eagles. Perhaps you prefer rarer ducks – blue-winged teal, common mergansers, and hooded mergansers. There is always something there for you to photograph.

If everything stays hidden that day, look for a huge eagle’s nest in an old pine or cottonwood tree. Sometimes you simply need to sit quietly and listen for nature to come to you. A red-winged blackbird on the shoreline, or in a marsh, will not let you take a nap.

Even a great blue heron will wake you up with its prehistoric sounding call as it flies by. Just don’t try to out-fish it.

Careful, if you fall asleep and don’t move for an hour, a high soaring turkey vulture might think you are a candidate for lunch.

Yes, if you are keeping your eyes open, there is always something that will challenge you in trying to get that perfect photo. The key – is patience. You might need to leave that candy bar in your pocket, so your hands are free. Just stay ready.

David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His new book Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com

