Okay, I’ve been known to take 50 photos in a morning. It helps that I live along a lake. If you like wildlife, there probably isn’t a better hobby. Simply grab a camera and find a place along one of our lakes or the river to watch nature at its best.
If you like large birds – trumpeter swans are one of the largest in the area along with sandhill cranes and eagles. Perhaps you prefer rarer ducks – blue-winged teal, common mergansers, and hooded mergansers. There is always something there for you to photograph.
If everything stays hidden that day, look for a huge eagle’s nest in an old pine or cottonwood tree. Sometimes you simply need to sit quietly and listen for nature to come to you. A red-winged blackbird on the shoreline, or in a marsh, will not let you take a nap.
Even a great blue heron will wake you up with its prehistoric sounding call as it flies by. Just don’t try to out-fish it.
Careful, if you fall asleep and don’t move for an hour, a high soaring turkey vulture might think you are a candidate for lunch.
Yes, if you are keeping your eyes open, there is always something that will challenge you in trying to get that perfect photo. The key – is patience. You might need to leave that candy bar in your pocket, so your hands are free. Just stay ready.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His new book Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.