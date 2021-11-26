The St. Croix Valley awoke Sunday to an inch or two of heavy snow. It made the balsam branches look like turkey feet. And the backyard showed tracks of deer cavorting, rabbits on the move, and a fox or coyote on the hunt.

In the lake, the geese were tipped-up, scouring the bottom for plants and roots. Long Lake is a wildlife preserve in the midst of a city.

The squirrels have resorted to rooting under the snow for the few remaining crabapples. One squirrel sported a jaunty leaf beret. The Finch kids are maturing into adult plumage, as are all of this year’s hatchlings.

Some have headed south. Others will befriend us through the winter. November is our cloudiest month, but it also treats us to beautiful sunsets .... The time of solid water is almost here.

Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.

