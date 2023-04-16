A tale last told in August 2014… We visited Grandad Bluff, towering 700 feet above LaCrosse. They cleared the buckthorn from under the oaks and planted native forbs to restore it to oak savanna. The wildflowers are in full bloom and covered with pollinating insects, including some very big wasps. A single honey bee indicates there is a small colony within two miles. The flowers and the view make it a wonderful day trip, especially if you stop at the bakery in Maiden Rock, Wis.
Lothario sang his heart out for a month and got his wish. But he had to give up his operatic career to put food on the table. Ma and Pa Wren are now delivering insects every two minutes to hungry little mouths. It comes out to about 500 insects a day! Wren’s are better than insecticide, and a lot more fun.
The old Pagoda dogwood has produced more berries than any year in memory, and the birds just love them. Flycatchers hover to get their fill, while juvenile robins grab a berry as they crash through the leaves, then perch down in the branches looking for low hanging fruit. Bluebirds, catbirds, and many others visit throughout the day.
So far, the lake and shoreline thicket are feeding juvenile songbirds and waterfowl born here. Earlier it sheltered and fed many species of song birds as they headed north to nesting grounds. This diversity of critters is only possible with a diversity of native flowers, shrubs and trees. Maybe clean out your buckthorn, downsize your lawn, and let the native shrubs and plants grow? It is worth the effort.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.