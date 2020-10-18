I was looking at the 400 or so photos we shot last week. As good as they were, I thought it would be a good time for a reflection of what 2020 brought us.
COVID-19 interrupted everyone’s life. It caught all of us by surprise. One of the first positive signs of adapting to the changes, was the high school graduation parade through town. Yes, we did learn to adapt, at least until things could return to normal.
By fall, we were still trying to adapt. People were finding things to do outside, in small groups. Whether golfing, hiking on the trails or fishing in Lake McKusick, once again people started to enjoy being together - out in nature.
While driving on County Road 5, I spotted another great photo. I had to turn around to take the shot. Wow, taking the little kids on a ride down the sidewalk. Everyone was happy to get out and enjoy a sunny day.
Now that fall is telling us it is time for another change, the monarch butterflies favorite plant – the milkweed, is opening its pods and allowing its seeds to be carried away in the breeze. It is part of its preparation for another season, next year.
The birds are announcing that the winter migration time is upon us. As the leaves have turned color and are dropping, soon, only the birds that winter in our area will be left for us to enjoy.
I hope that you too started to enjoy nature during this brief interruption in our normally busy life. Maybe, next year, you will want to find time to get outside again.
