Chosen from a statewide pool of applicants, Innocent Chitulangoma, of Lake Elmowas into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership training, which starts in this fall.
Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Chitulangoma has a child with cerebral palsy. The CP affects the child’s walk his fine motor skills and brings on a variation of muscle tone. Chitulangoma’s son receives physical, occupational and radiology therapies and uses orthotic services.
Chitulangoma is seeking information about quality services for his son and has found many that do not meet his standards, according to a press release from The Wallace Group. Chitulangoma’s goal is to join with other advocates and change leaders to improve how individuals with disabilities live, work and learn. He would like to positively improve how those with disabilities exist in everyday life.
Partners in Policymaking was created by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.
“The goal is to develop leaders statewide to partner with school systems, medical and business communities so all individuals with disabilities are supported as they become self-confident, independent and contributing citizens across the state,”, Executive Director of the Governor’s Council Colleen Wieck said in the release.
The Governor’s Council introduced the program in 1987, and, through expansion to other states and countries, Partners has trained 1,109 individuals in Minnesota and more than 27,000 people worldwide.
