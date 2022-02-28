Six members from CLC, two members of Roseville Lutheran and two members of Peace Lutheran, in Baldwin Wisconsin spent 10 days near Antiqua to where they assisted local villages with finishing kitchens at two schools and building a cement block home for a young family of six.
Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Elmo recently welcomed back a mission team from Guatemala. Six members from CLC, two members of Roseville Lutheran and two members of Peace Lutheran, in Baldwin Wisconsin spent 10 days near Antiqua to where they assisted local villages with finishing kitchens at two schools and building a cement block home for a young family of six.
Beginning in September, the generous donations by individuals and fundraisers at CLC provided close to $16,000 to pay for the construction materials needed for these projects. The kitchens and house were built with strength requirements to survive any local earthquakes Each kitchen was built with an efficient design wood stove to reduce the need for fuel. The food is provided by the government when a suitable kitchen is on-site which enables the students to stay at the school to complete a full day of learning.
The 12’ x 16’ house was built with two rooms, a porch for eating area and a bathroom with a toilet and shower. Another efficient wood stove and the multipurpose sink were added to a second covered porch for the mother to use in the rainy season. Efficient use of the material resulted with a fund surplus which enabled the group to purchase a bunkbed and a table with six chairs for their eating area. The group then enjoyed a two night stay at Lake Attilan which is surrounded by three inactive volcanos and mountains.
The group visited two villages by boat to learn of local customs and handmade crafts made by hand within a cooperative of women.
