It was a normal Tuesday at the Cup and Cone in White Bear Lake, until Evan Erickson’s shift at a small ice cream shop was interrupted by an important phone call. He had just been accepted to the US Physics Team for the 2021 International Physics Olympiad, where more than 80 countries will be represented.
Erickson, 17, of Lake Elmo, lives with a park nearby to study wildlife (turtles, specifically) and his neighbors help him practice Arabic and while he’s not working his job at the Cup and Cone, Erickson is busy doing the thing he loves: physics.
“I kind of see (physics) as a way of trying to understand how the world works,” Erickson said, “and how to predict what stuff will do.”
“Physics: why stuff does stuff” is Rena Erickson’s go-to definition for the subject. Rena, Evan’s mother, is one of his biggest supporters. As with all her five children, she encourages Evan to use his talents to help others.
Evan is an assistant coach for the Stillwater Middle School math team, a member of the Minnesota All State Math Team, and the co-founder of a free online summer math camp created with his friend, Minkai Li.
Evan has always made it a priority to learn as much as he could and had difficulty finding opportunities that challenged him. Then he heard about the Physics Olympiad.
It was a way to explore the logical, analytical, problem-solving field in a highly intense setting. In his junior year of high school, he applied for the team by taking a rigorous test, cautiously optimistic that he would get accepted. Out of hundreds of applicants, only five were chosen for the US team to compete in Lithuania, this year’s destination for the Olympiad.
Because the family homeschools, they had to put in extra work to get connected to a place that offered the test.
“We contacted every single high school in the Twin Cities to try to find someone to let him take the test,” Rena Erickson said about the application process. From there, it was a matter of time until Erickson would receive either a confirmation or rejection.
Finally, in May, Rena got an email while at dog training for the family puppy.
“I started telling a stranger next to me because I had no one to tell,” Rena said.
She spent the next hour desperately trying to get a hold of Evan and texting family members.
After realizing he made the team, there wasn’t much else for Evan to do than excitedly finish his shift – while feeling thrilled about his selection.
“I wasn’t expecting to do that,” Erickson said. “It was very surprising and very exciting.”
Since then, Erickson has studied hard to prepare for the upcoming event that will be held from July 17-25. With one physics test every week and additional seminars and material to learn, he is feeling more confident about competing.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US team decided to attend virtually, so Erickson will be traveling to Blaine High School instead of Lithuania.
“I’m so thankful for all the different groups that have put so much effort into letting kids continue (despite the pandemic),” Rena Erickson said. “I mean, people put so much effort into helping these kids.”
As Evan looks forward to his senior year of high school, he is thinking about applying to college to study aerophysics. Massachusetts Institute of Technology is his first choice. From there, his dream job would be a career at NASA.
Being on the US Physics Team puts him one step closer to that goal.
“It’s a lot to process and handle,” Erickson said about the upcoming competition, “but it’s a very exciting opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.