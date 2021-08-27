Christopher Kunze was selected to fill an open seat on the school board until a special election is held in November.
The seat was formerly held by Liz Weisberg, who resigned earlier this summer. Kunze will be administered the oath of office at the Oct. 7 board meeting, following a 30-day period for petitions.
A special election for the remaining one 1-year seat will be held Nov. 2. Two candidates, Donald Hovland and Pete Kelzenberg, are running for the open seat. The winner of the special election will take office in mid-November after the election results are certified.
