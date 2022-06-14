State Representative Tony Jurgens (R-Cottage Grove) has officially filed to seek election this fall to the Minnesota Senate in the newly created Senate District 41.
Jurgens, an insurance agent who lives in Cottage Grove, currently represents District 54B in the Minnesota State House of Representatives.
“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Hastings, Cottage Grove, Afton, and the surrounding areas over the past six years as a state representative,” Jurgens said. “I am hoping to continue that service in the state senate, and am looking forward to meeting residents and making new friends in the northern half of this district and learning how I can best represent them at the State Capitol.”
The new Minnesota Senate District 41 includes the cities of Grant, Lake Elmo, Lake Saint Croix Beach, Lakeland, Lakeland Shores, Saint Mary’s Point, Afton, and much of Cottage Grove in Washington County, and the City of Hastings in Dakota County. The senate district also includes residents in Nininger, Baytown, Denmark, and West Lakeland townships.
Jurgens said he has already heard from residents who struggle with rising costs, and wants to work to deliver tax relief to Minnesotans who worry about how they will pay their bills.
He will also “continue supporting the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives protecting our communities,” and plans to promote policies that help local local police and sheriff’s departments.
“It would be a privilege to continue working for the people of Washington and Dakota counties in the Minnesota Senate,” Jurgens said. “I humbly ask residents for their support in the August primary and the November election.”
