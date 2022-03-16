Twin Cities’ singer Jennifer Grimm was booked to bring her “Blue Barn Christmas” show to The Zephyr Theatre Nov. 27.
That holiday show, billed as her Zephyr debut, never happened. COVID-19 got in the way. Her family of six — all vaccinated except for the 3-year-old — was hit with a mild version of the disease.
Now, the virus gone and her voice healed, she is setting her sights on The Zephyr stage again. On April 3, she will present the jazzy “Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland.”
“I’ve always admired Judy Garland’s ability to deliver intimate lyrics quietly and also present a powerhouse performance,” said Grimm, a versatile performer who is comfort-able singing soul, country, and musical theatre, as well as jazz. But Garland’s style of singing and delivery are “a most natural fit for my voice,” she said.
Grimm will sing Garland’s well-known hits, including “Over the Rainbow,” made famous in the beloved 1939 movie “Wizard of Oz.”
Garland sang it when she was 16; Grimm first sang it when she was 9, as part of her musical family’s stage show.
Also on the playlist will be “You Made Me Love You” from “Broadway Musical of 1938,” a tribute to Clark Gable, which helped launch Garland’s career. Listen up, too, for “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” from the 1938 movie “Listen, Darling.”
The Zephyr’s small stage will be packed with musicians when Grimm, the only vocalist, surrounds herself with seven horns and a rhythm section
In addition to A-list horn players, other Twin Cities musicians will include Dan Choui-nard, pianist; Gary Raynor, bass; Greg Schutte, drums; and Joe Cruz, guitar (who, by the way, is also Grimm’s husband).
“The talent is phenomenal,” Grimm said of her musicians. “Great music in excellent hands.”
Grimm will embrace “Born in a Trunk,” one of Garland’s hits from the 1954 movie “A Star Is Born.”
The lyrics are loosely based on Garland’s backstory as a member of a vaudeville family. Grimm, 44, will sing the song twice, altering the lyrics the second time ’round to tell part of her own story as the child of a touring musical family from Minnesota. Her stage de-but was when she was 2.
Judy Garland — actress, recording artist, and TV show host — was born in Grand Rap-ids, Minnesota, in 1922. Her hometown is gearing up to honor her life June 10, and Grimm will sing at the Judy Garland Museum-sponsored event.
That 100th birthday party — and The Zephyr show — both “celebrate the joy of the mu-sic of Judy Garland,” Grimm said. “Let’s reminisce, fall back in love with this pop music from the first half of the 20th century.”
“Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 at stillwaterzeph-yrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Zephyr event schedule
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, March 26
The sassy, high-energy band, fronted by Shaun Johnson of nationally known Tonic Sol-fa, will return to The Zephyr. Inspired by Sinatra but definitely modern, the program will feature contemporary and original songs.
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience will be presented at 7 p.m. March 26 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 at stillwaterzeph-yrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour, April 6
Priscilla Paton will be the featured author at the Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour pre-sented by Valley Bookseller at The Zephyr Theatre. Paton will present and discuss her 2020 book “Should Grace Fail,” the second in her Twin Cities Mystery series.
Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 6 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $10 and are available at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
