Every generation a few people seem larger than life in the communities in which they live. They were born, lived, married and died in the same area but made a big difference in many people’s lives. One such person in the St. Croix Valley was the “famed head of the state prison” Warden John J. Sullivan.
Sullivan was born on March 19, 1874, the son Robert and Mary Sullivan. His father worked in the lumber industry and so to then did John when he grew.
“For years, in his youth, he worked with ax and saw and peavey hook, acquiring a vigorous frame and a capacity for endurance for which the old lumbermen were noted,” said the “Stillwater Gazette” upon Sullivan’s death.
He left the woods and began a career in law enforcement. He served for a time on the Stillwater Police Department and in 1901; Warden Henry Wolfer hired him where and he started as a wall guard at the old prison on North Main Street. In 1905, Wolfer promoted Sullivan to deputy warden. Sullivan took an active part in overseeing the transfer of convicts from the old prison to the new prison built in Bayport in 1914.
Sullivan was married on Nov. 3, 1896 at St. Michael’s Church in Stillwater to Mary Krenz. The couple had three children during their marriage.
Charles Reed was the first warden at the new prison in Bayport. Reed resigned in 1920 and the board of corrections voted Sullivan as the new Warden on July 8, 1920.
Warden Sullivan was known as a strict disciplinarian, but was fair with convicts. He interviewed new inmates, outlining the prison system, urging them to observe prison rules and explained that in return for their adherence to the rules they would be treated fairly. He also believed in keeping the prions at work, encouraged self-education and wanted to keep the prison clean and sanitized.
During his administration, he worked hard to modernize the prison. He eliminated the old “silent system” where convicts were not allowed to talk to each other. He also eliminated guards carrying guns inside the prison walls.
He actively inspected all of the prison buildings twice a day. Because of these changes and others, he attracted a lot of attention among prison professional from all across the country and even some foreign lands.
One of Sullivan’s amusements was his ardent love for the sport of boxing. He became a close friend of Champion Boxer Jack Dempsey and Sullivan never missed a fight of Dempsey’s staring in 1919. He also became friends with other nationally known boxers such as Max Baer. Sullivan also enjoyed history and was one of the “prime movers” in organizing the annual Stillwater Lumberjack Days celebration that began in 1934.
In 1937, Warden Sullivan was having some health issues for several months, put in a full day’s work at the prison on Aug. 20, 1937. He complained of feeling tired and stretched out on the couch for a nap. A few minutes later the family discovered the warden had died.
As news of his death spread throughout the community, the leaders were outspoken in their shock. Stillwater Mayor Fred B. Merrill said, “The entire community is bereaved by the death of our good friend and fellow citizen, Warden J.J. Sullivan. He did much for Stillwater and he will be greatly missed by all of us. Boxing champion Jack Dempsey said, “We were friends for a long time. I am deeply sorry to hear of his death.”
Leo F. Utecht, the deputy warden and future warden said, “The sudden death of Warden Sullivan comes to me as a great shock. I was talking to him yesterday at the institution and he remarked that he was feeling fine. We have worked many years together, side by side and his remarkable courage and foresight were virtues enough to mark him high in the esteem of those who loved him and worked with him as associates.”
