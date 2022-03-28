Before his recent death, Jim Denomie (1955-2022) asked Todd Bockley and Emily Marsolek from Bockley Gallery to help his exhibition continue as planned. This solo exhibition will include work selected by Denomie for inclusion in the exhibition.
“Jim was undoubtedly one of the most important painters of his generation,” Todd Bockley, who has represented Denomie since 2007, said in a press release from ArtReach St. Croix. “offering a powerful and unmatched vision, one both deeply expressive of his Indigenous roots and compelling for art and non-art viewers alike.”
Denomie is known for his vividly hued narrative paintings and multimedia work that focused a critical lens on the history of Indigenous peoples and their intersection with mainstream culture, the release states. Infused with humor and rendered in dreamlike colors, his works often depict elements from the natural world — frogs, rabbits, deer, and human-tree hybrids — layered with references to historical figures.
“It was a dream come true to work with Jim Denomie as part of the Big Read. Jim made his home in the St. Croix Valley and this show grounds the larger Big Read conversation to this special place,” Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix said in the release. “‘Jim Denomie, Sweet Dreams’ at ArtReach gives us the chance to celebrate the life and work of an Objiwe painter, a St. Croix Valley artist and a generous person whose art is known across the nation and the globe.”
Denomie graduated from the University of Minnesota before launching an art career that has been honored by the Bush Foundation, the McKnight Foundation and the Joan Mitchell Foundation, among others. His work is found in museum collections around the country including Minneapolis Institute of Art, Denver Art Museum and the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis.
Jim Denomie, Sweet Dreams will kick-off a month of NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley programming centered on themes found in this year’s book selection, “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo. The exhibition is happening in cooperation with the Jim Denomie Estate and Bockley Gallery.
The opening reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 31. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required at artreachstcroix.org/register. Denomie’s exhibition will be on view from March 31-May 7.
The galleries at ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St. Stillwater, are open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, 12-4 p.m. The galleries are always free. In an effort to maintain a safe environment for the public to view art by local and regional artists, ArtReach recommends that all visitors wear a mask.
To learn more about NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley and find information about the full month of programming, visit artreachstcroix.org/bigread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.