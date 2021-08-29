In spite of the drought, some crops have prospered from occasional showers (and sprinkler help. The Woodland Asters are in full bloom providing nectar to honeybees, and flies that look like bees.
The wild plums and the hazelnuts have attracted the squirrels and chipmunks early. They always get eaten before we can pick them.
Several farms in Lake Elmo are serving up the last plantings of sweetcorn, and Aamodt’s orchard has apples. Anne helps our Hmong farmer friends and picks raspberries for her wages. Wow, do they make good preserves to be enjoyed in the winter!
The Hummingbirds started migrating south the beginning of August due to the drought and lack of insects for food. We watched amused as a Hummingbird rested on a branch and flew repeatedly through the sprinkler to take a bath.
The Herons still walk the shoreline in search of a meal while keeping an eye out for the Bald Eagle.
The Great Minnesota Get-Together is open with masks encouraged but not mandated. With more than 150,000 fair attendees per day during 12 days, it seems like a test of the Delta variant’s ability to spread indoors and out. Time will tell. A few trees are changing color early. It’s coming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.