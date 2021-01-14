A winter playground is taking shape in The Zephyr Theatre’s parking lot in downtown Stillwater.
Workmen who are used to building with cement blocks and mortar are using their skills to erect The Zephyr’s Ice Palace MAZE. An 8-foot-tall wall will enclose a maze of 5-foot-tall walls and a tower of colored lights. The walls are all ice — more than 1,500 blocks of ice.
Noel Molloy of Crafted Contracting, a Stillwater-based construction company, is the general contractor for the Ice Palace MAZE. Much of his eight-member crew is coming from Norling Concrete, based in Houlton, Wisconsin.
Ice is a new medium for Molloy, now of Stillwater, whose company focuses on residential and commercial renovations.
“It’s always nice to do something different,” Molloy said. “It will be challenging, but we’re using the same building tools and concepts,”
Construction started Jan. 7 when the first of 12 semi-trailer trucks delivered pallets of ice blocks. Since then, crews used three skid loaders to unload the pallets and to start stacking each 260-pound block.
A backhoe with a custom-made ice pick also was employed to lift the slippery and sometimes fragile blocks into place.
Chainsaws were wielded to even up blocks of ice that weren’t symmetrical, ice blocks being less consistent in shape than man-made cinder blocks.
Levels were ever present to keep the courses true.
Wheelbarrows were filled with a snow and water slurry, the “mortar” to hold the ice blocks in place. And at the end of each workday, the walls got a spray of water to freeze and fortify
the structure.
The Ice Palace MAZE is scheduled to open Jan. 22 and remain a cold-weather attraction into March, weather permitting. It is among the many Wintertime in Stillwater events.
“Visiting our Ice Palace MAZE will be a fun, safe, family-focused way to celebrate winter,” Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr Theatre’s executive director, said. “We hope it will bring a lot of joy to Stillwater residents and visitors.”
Hall had turned the theatre’s south parking lot into a place to sit and sometimes dance during outdoor concerts and a Shakespeare production last year, when coronavirus rules limited inside access to the theatre.
While some coronavirus restrictions remain in place, outdoor activities are less limited.
“The Ice Palace MAZE allows us to create something artistic outdoors,” she said.
Ice Palace MAZE visitors will be able to wend their way through a half-mile of maze inside the ice walls. Ice sculptures and thrones — as well as the colorful tower of lights — will provide good photo ops. The fun exit will be a trip down one of two ice slides.
Molloy said his team had discussed what it would feel like to build something that was destined to melt away. He said the guys agreed it would be fun to be part of a project they could experience and share with their families.
Starting Jan. 22, Ice Palace MAZE hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are free for kids 4 and younger, $10 for ages 5-12, $15 for ages 13 and older.
To order tickets, go to www.icepalacemaze.com.
