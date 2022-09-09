Before the Stillwater Area High School football team’s home opener on Friday, September 9, there will be a ceremony on the field to honor the memory of Isaac Schuman, who was tragically stabbed to death, and four others seriously wounded, on July 30 on the Apple River in Wisconsin. Schuman would have been a senior at SAHS this year.

The ceremony will take place before the national anthem. Schuman’s family and girlfriend will be escorted to the fifty-yard line by five players from the team, who were with him on the river that day, where a statement will be read by announcer Terry Murphy, followed by a moment of silence, then an orange luminary will be lit and sent aloft.

