Before the Stillwater Area High School football team’s home opener on Friday, September 9, there will be a ceremony on the field to honor the memory of Isaac Schuman, who was tragically stabbed to death, and four others seriously wounded, on July 30 on the Apple River in Wisconsin. Schuman would have been a senior at SAHS this year.
The ceremony will take place before the national anthem. Schuman’s family and girlfriend will be escorted to the fifty-yard line by five players from the team, who were with him on the river that day, where a statement will be read by announcer Terry Murphy, followed by a moment of silence, then an orange luminary will be lit and sent aloft.
Following a vigil on August 3, and a funeral and celebration of Schuman’s life on August 16, the ceremony at the school is a way to keep Schuman’s unique spirit alive for a grieving community, and for a student body who starts the school year without him.
Of the event, Schuman’s mother, Alina Hernandez, said, “Our mission is just to keep him alive. His kindness, and giving back, and helping, especially the kids, the kids that were there. This is their first home game, and knowing that it’s been very tough for them to go back to school. The community’s been helping us, and I hope this helps the kids to keep him present.”
A young man who loved life
Isaac Schuman’s family remembers him as someone who could do anything, whether that was playing piano or cello, building a computer, DJing or making beautifully finished cutting boards for his family and for customers of his detailing business. Alyssa Lord, Schuman’s girlfriend, who met him in eighth grade when they were in orchestra together, remembers one time they were talking and, “during lunch one time he’s like, ‘I made a website.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean you made a website?’ And he’s like, ‘For my detailing.’ He just threw it up in an hour.”
His ambition, and his vision, was something he brought to his relationships as well. Of his relationship with Alyssa, he had nearly every detail of their future together mapped out, including the names of their children.
One thing that Schuman’s stepfather, Donny Hernandez, remembers about his son is his generosity. “He was always willing to help a friend. If they needed something, they called Isaac. You need help on your car, you need a ride they needed someone to hang out with because they were bored, that was Isaac. And that was him his whole life. That kid has not changed one bit since he came out of his mom’s belly.”
Schuman’s sister, Alexis Hernandez, says of her brother, “I think he was just always good at being that kind of friend. Like he was a guy who knew whose birthdays were coming up. He was always around, never one to turn away a hug. I never had to fight for a hug. He was just like that: genuine, very kind, there and present.”
At the August 3 Vigil, his brother, Jakob Schuman, said he wanted to thank his brother “for the best 17 years of our lives.” Invoking Isaac’s spirit of generosity, he went on to say, “Answer a phone call, answer that text message, go see somebody, because life is too short.”
Schuman had a passion for golf, too, something that was no doubt nurtured by living next to a golf course. And it was a passion that his family helped facilitate, taking him to bigger courses out of town and encouraging him to go out for the golf team, which he had planned to do this year. Donny recalls taking him to Golf Galaxy this past spring to get some new clubs. “He went there with a specific idea of a brand in mind,” Donny said. “And I said, ‘Whatever you’re going to swing at, kid, is what you’re going to get.’ He ended up being able to get one of the two sets he wanted, which he was happy about. The sad part about it is, you know, the clubs never came in time, so he never got a chance to swing them.”
Recently, Schuman had begun his own business, Spiff Mobile Detailing, servicing both cars and boats. But his entrepreneurship went way back. When Donny was on business on the coasts, Isaac and the family would go along, and Isaac would pick up clothing and stickers that weren’t available in Minnesota that he could sell in school. He began working at a car wash then, after a couple years, he decided to strike out on his own. “It just kind of took off,” Donny recalls. “He stared working down in the marina, and then the story’s over, we had people’s cars parked here, we didn’t even know who they were. You just had to nudge him and he ran.”
If you have never met Isaac Schuman, but have seen even one picture of him, you probably won’t be surprised that he is remembered for how he was always put together, dressed well, with his own unique style.
Alexis, his sister, said of Isaac’s style, “If it’s not supreme, it’s not happening.”
Alina Hernandez, Isaac’s mother, remembers a time when the family was in New York City for a day while Donny was in Connecticut for work. They were getting ready for the long trip back and she asked if there was anything anyone wanted to do. His brother, Jakob, wanted a slice of New York style pizza. Isaac wanted to go to Barney’s.
“There were some sneakers he just had to have,” she said. “He said they’d just dropped. ‘Don’t worry, Mom,’ he said, ‘we’ll go halvsies.’”
Alyssa recalls a day when they were going to carve pumpkins together and they were talking about what to wear. “I told him to wear something old and dirty that can get ruined, and he was like, ‘I don’t have any dirty clothes.’”
But most of all, what people remember about Isaac Schuman is that he had a good heart. Again and again people have described him as generous, kind, forgiving. “I think it all goes along with him being a really good sharer,” Alexis said. “I don’t think he ever held onto a bad feeling, or bad energy any longer than it needed to be.”
At the August 3 vigil, on the 14th green at Oak Glen Golf Course, a letter Alyssa had written to Isaac was read, and for Alina and Donny that moment was revealing to them. “One of the things I learned from Alyssa’s letter,” Alina said. “I would say, ‘Isaac, why do I get emails almost every day, you’re tardy for almost every class?’ And he’d say, ‘Mom, it’s a big school, four minutes isn’t enough time, you gotta go to the bathroom.’ You know, and I’d say, ‘Isaac, just get to class on time, every day I get five emails,’ but it turned out he was walking Alyssa to class.”
“Over the last year, Donny said, “watching him achieve everything he had going for him in his life, his grades, he’s got a girlfriend, and his detailing business that he started on his own. I told my wife I said, I don’t know, there’s something going on with Isaac. I think he’s in love. We all know the faces that we put on his face, the smiles, but he had a special smile, and it was Alyssa, and that was really special to see. The fact that he got a chance to experience love outside his family means the world to me.”
A community responds
After the tragedy, Isaac’s family says, the response from the community was enormous. Alina and Donny have over 1,000 cards that have come to the house with words of support, stories about their son. Alina said she wants to read all of them, but can only get through a few at a time.
“Oh, it’s been amazing,” she said. “It started on day one. “From businesses, other families, other kids. Putting the vigil together in couple days. Cub Foods supplying sandwiches and water. Companies providing tables. Everybody pitched in with whatever they had, or whatever their business could help us with. And it was really overwhelming at first, you know the people here, the amount of phone calls. Things just left on the doorstep.”
According to the family, their house was full for weeks. Parents and students, friends of the family and of Isaac’s, huddled together over laptops putting slideshows together, planning, getting the word out. Kids worked for days in the garage affixing photos of Isaac to more than 20 poster boards. Alina called their house during those weeks “control central.”
“The thing is,” Donny said, “that the outreach from the community came from a lot of people we know, but more that we didn’t know. There are people that have become really good friends that we weren’t even friends with a month and a half ago. But that’s Isaac, right there, bringing people together.”
Much as that support is reflective of who Isaac was, it also reminds them of his absence. Alyssa points out that now, when she says she’s having a hard time, people can sometimes only say, “I’m sorry,” but Isaac would have asked her what she needed, would have really listened.
Isaac Strong
In many ways, the ceremony at Friday’s game marks a beginning rather than an ending. The family says that they have plans to turn Isaac Strong into a foundation. The Isaac Strong T-shirts, bracelets and stickers they sell will not only serve as a public remembrance of the son, brother, boyfriend and friend that was lost, it will fund, among other things, a scholarship for SAHS students in his name.
“Keeping him present,” Donny said, of the ceremony and the foundation. “That’s been our mission. We’re not just going to march down the street tomorrow and then the next day we’re going to forget about him, it’s going to be every day for the rest of our life. And I want it to be that way, for sure in our community, but trying to reach something nationwide, globally, because that’s what he was going to do with his life, those are the dreams he had, and that’s what we’re going to try our hardest to do because that’s the standard that he had. ‘Don’t let them forget me, Dad.’ So if we have to bring awareness to every single person, with the bracelets and the shorts, and keep the Isaac thing going on.”
T-shirts, stickers and bracelets are available at Establish Salon in Lake Elmo. The family’s GoFundMe account can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/isaac-schuman. The remembrance ceremony will take place before the National Anthem at Stillwater Area High School’s September 9 game against East Ridge. Spectators are encouraged to wear orange, Isaac’s favorite color.
“Everyone will see that everybody is wearing orange,” Alyssa said, “and they’ll know, the orange is Isaac.”
