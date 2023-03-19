If you think you are confused by our weather, what do you think our wildlife thinks about it? Normally, by this time of year, we are looking at temperatures warming up to the point that our stores are convincing us to buy lawn fertilizer. Sorry, I’m still trying to see if there is anything under that white fluff in the yard.
I went looking for our local eagles. To my surprise, I found one up in a nest that was abandoned a couple of years ago. It must have suited a pair of eagles just right. There was a white head peaking above the nest. Maybe it was an eagle that hatched at that location previously.
Driving back home, we spotted another eagle about 40 feet from the road. It was about to open a carcass of a deer that had apparently been hit on the road, making it into the trees before dying. For the eagle, it was food that could be brought back to a nest. The deer will feed the eagles and crows for a couple of days. To my surprise, there were two deer about 30 feet further back in the trees observing the eagle.
In my short drive of less than one hour, I spotted eight deer along the roads. Most of them appeared to be enjoying the warmth of the day. It was close to noon, and they were resting in the sunlight instead of working hard to find hidden foods. You could tell spring was on their mind, like many of the deer here in town, they were willing to move around looking for new places to feed on the newly exposed foliage. Their urgent need to find food was being erased by spring.
(Photos by David Fabio)
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book, “Lost Pine Lake,” can be viewed at davidfabio.com.
