If you think you are confused by our weather, what do you think our wildlife thinks about it? Normally, by this time of year, we are looking at temperatures warming up to the point that our stores are convincing us to buy lawn fertilizer. Sorry, I’m still trying to see if there is anything under that white fluff in the yard.

I went looking for our local eagles. To my surprise, I found one up in a nest that was abandoned a couple of years ago. It must have suited a pair of eagles just right. There was a white head peaking above the nest. Maybe it was an eagle that hatched at that location previously.

