At least seven different correctional officers have been injured by inmates since March 6 at Stillwater and Oak Park Heights prisons. Now, the Washington County Attorney’s Office has lodged a first-degree assault charge against an inmate for punching a sergeant in the face on Jan. 15, leaving her blind in one eye.

Thirty-six-year-old inmate Dominique Antoine Jefferson is serving a 25-year sentence at the Oak Park Heights prison for aiding and abetting a second-degree murder in 2005, when he was just 17 years old.

