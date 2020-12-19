The One Watershed One Plan initiative is a collaboration between 15 local governments that will work together to improve water quality in the Lower St. Croix region through a shared fund of $1.2 million from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
The initiative was implemented following the approval of the partnership’s comprehensive watershed management plan at the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources’ Oct. 28 meeting.
“We’re going to develop a work plan and begin projects in 2021,” Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron said. “Impacts to water quality are measurable, and we will insist on measurable outcomes, and that’s something that we’ve discussed at length at the policy committee. Some of those outcomes and the measurement of those outcomes are long term.”
The initiative funds are coming from a portion of sales tax revenue dedicated to the state’s Clean Water Fund that was created by the Minnesota Land and Water Legacy amendment in 2008.
With the ability to measure the success of projects, One Watershed One Plan team members will see what works best and provides the best results in improving water quality.
The watershed planning boundary includes portions of Washington, Chisago, Isanti, Anoka and Pine counties. Water resources in the area are abundant, including 127 lakes, 152,000 acres of wetlands and more than 1,000 miles of rivers, streams and ditches.
“I’m excited about the opportunities we have before us because of the high level of collaboration we’ve seen and the broad reach we have within the Lower St. Croix because of that collaboration,” Miron said.
Angie Hong, the state’s East Metro Water Resource Education Program coordinator, spoke about how it will help make an impact on a broader scale.
“A lot of work has already been happening for decades to protect local lakes and rivers in our area,” Hong said. “So part of it was just compiling all of the existing research and work that everybody has been doing and then identifying where there were opportunities for things that we could do together. So that’s been the big focus.”
Current plans
Plan priorities will target the health of the St. Croix River by also improving water quality in lakes, streams and groundwater in the area by providing cost-share for targeted cost-effective agricultural and urban projects, protecting and restoring
uplands and wetlands and expanding technical assistance to landowners. The partnership includes local governments from both greater Minnesota and the metro.
No specific plans or projects have been approved yet, but the local governments have begun to work on putting the funds they have at their disposal to use. Miron shared that while they are brainstorming ways to improve water quality, different backgrounds represented are helping bring diverse opinions and thoughts.
“I happen to be a farmer, and I see opportunities to work with agriculture producers within the entire Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan area to do water quality projects on agriculture land,” Miron said. “Each of us has those special interests and sees opportunities, and quite honestly I think the plan, the priority areas, and the focus areas are a collection of all of those comments and all of those special interests.”
Miron also pointed out what the county has already done within the area. In 2008, voters of Washington County approved a referendum to set aside $20 million of taxpayer money for land and water protection in the county.
“That voter-approved referendum and the vision that the voters had in approving that coupled with what’s going on now in the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan really puts us in a good position to protect and enhance our natural resources here in Washington County,” Miron said.
Hong said with the One Watershed One Plan they are focusing on improving water quality throughout the area.
“The big thing that we are focusing on is outreach and support for agriculture landowners because that is the number one source of water pollution concerns in the Lower St. Croix area,” Hong said.
The local governments that are involved with One Watershed One Plan will continue to work together and bring their plans on what they want to see done to each other.
Collaborative Structure
Under the One Watershed One Plan initiative, when there is a project that could be completed, instead of having a single board that makes the final decision, a joint collaboration between the local governments of affected areas will decide on whether they should use the funds for the project. The debate between models was discussed when finalizing the initiative, but ultimately it was decided that the best way to work out the program would be between local governments.
Miron was a supporter of the collaboration instead of the single board, stating that if they did have to have a board they would need to use funds to pay for the salaries of those working on the board. This way they can keep the funds where they want them: in improving water quality. However, Miron did mention that the idea of having a joint board is not off the table.
“We’ve agreed as a group, because there was disagreement on that issue, that we would continue to review that, and if those that were more supportive of a joint powers board are right, that we would revisit and potentially move in that direction in the future,” Miron said. “I’m really optimistic that the joint powers collaboration is going to work well for us and I am really committed to trying to make that work.”
The initiative is fluid, and if the government representatives involved see a need for change within One Watershed One Plan, they will be able to make those changes. One Watershed One Plan is not a short-term project but rather a long-term project that the county is hoping to achieve over time.
