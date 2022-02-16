Sometimes, it’s even too cold for ice.
That’s one of the startling things Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr Theatre executive director, learned during construction of this year’s Ice Palace MAZE.
Starting on Dec. 27, trucks delivered more than 750,000 pounds of ice blocks to the theatre’s parking lot. On some days, as the ice builders erected the 10-foot tall perimeter walls and expansive ice maze, temps never rose above zero degrees.
“It was so cold that some of the ice blocks cracked,” Hall said. Inspecting the heavy 14-foot-tall ice tower in the center of the maze, “we saw some blocks crack and break. And some of the walls showed internal cracks. I hadn’t thought it would be so cold that there would be a problem with building.”
But she already knew a warm spell could cause trouble. Wind was no help, either. In 2021, the first year The Zephyr built an ice maze, the attraction closed a week early when unseasonably warm temperatures — daytime highs in the 40s and nighttime lows about freezing — compromised the ice.
This year, the Ice Palace Maze closed briefly Jan. 18, three days after opening, when temps rose to 46 degrees and the sky was partly sunny. A small section of the exposed southern wall was damaged and had to be rebuilt. Theatre staff and workers draped the wall with tarps and wrapped the dragon ice sculptures in tarps, too, to minimize melt.
The southern wall was reinforced, thanks to Green Acres, a tubing park in Lake Elmo, which had snow-making equipment in Stillwater for the World Snow Sculpting Championship. The company moved its equipment from Lowell Park to The Zephyr parking lot and blasted the southern ice palace wall with snow, creating a protective textured coat. And just this week, on Feb. 8, highs in the 40s caused another brief maze closure.
Ice builders have a sweet spot, Hall learned. Temperatures between 15 to 25 degrees are good for construction because the ice blocks can be easily shaped and manipulated. At higher or lower temps, the ice can become “slippery” and the blocks don’t adhere to each other well. When there’s too much warming sun, UV rays cause fractures in the ice, Hall said. “The builders call it ice rot.” she said.
Snow, on the other hand, has been more help than hindrance. Last year, theatre staff worried about needing to shovel the paths through the maze if there were too much snow. This year, they discovered snowfall helped create a packed surface that was less icy. Spreading gritty fine gravel increased traction, too, Hall said.
The staff also figured out how to place the maze sculptures so they were less susceptible to melt on bright days. The sculpted ice throne, knight, crown, and sword in stone have kept their sharp details because they were strategically angled to reduce exposure to the sun.
“The maze is holding up so much better than last year, thanks to our newfound knowledge,” Hall said. “The maze is safe. And some of those weather marks simply added character to the ice.”
The Ice Palace Maze is produced by The Zephyr Theatre and sponsored in part by Candyland, Datastream Connexion, DiaSorin, Great Harvest Bread Co., Joseph Wolf Brewing Co., Lift Bridge Brewery, Mortgage Unlimited, RM Realty, 7 Vine Vineyard and Winery, Tetzlaff Yacht Sales, Twin Cities Orthopedics and The Water Street Inn.
The Ice Palace Maze will be open through Feb. 20 in The Zephyr Theatre’s parking lot, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Advance tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. To order tickets, go to icepalacemaze.com. (Tickets at the gate are $2 more.) COVID policy: Masks are required indoors, recommended outdoors.
Zephyr event schedule
Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour, March 2
True-crime novelist Jess Lourey will be the featured author at the Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour presented by Valley Bookseller at The Zephyr Theatre. Lourey will read and discuss her 2021 books “Litani” and “Bloodline,” both based on actual events and set in rural Minnesota.
Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 2 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $10 and are available at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Cash bar open. Masks required.
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, March 26
The sassy, high-energy band, fronted by Shaun Johnson of nationally known Tonic Sol-fa, will return to The Zephyr. Inspired by Sinatra but definitely modern, the program will feature contemporary and original songs.
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience will be presented at 7 p.m. March 26 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required.
