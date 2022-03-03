There isn’t much left of the 2022 Ice Palace Maze, except perhaps a few puddles. The Zephyr Theatre’s winter attraction, which was open Jan. 15 through Feb. 27 in the theatre’s parking lot, was chopped down, pushed over, broken up and hauled away this past week.
After hosting 40,000 maze visitors this year, the theatre staff now has “a moment to take a deep cleansing breath,” said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.
But only a moment.
Hall has already scheduled meetings this month with Minnesota Ice, the company that helped build the maze. On the agenda: How to make the 2023 Ice Palace Maze “much more of an entire experience,” she said.
And perhaps even a record-breaking experience. Hall said she hopes next year’s maze will be grand enough to be recognized by Guinness World Records.
Before the next icy challenge, Hall will turn her attention to her performance space. The theatre has already booked indoor concerts and events in March and April.
Despite dealing with COVID restrictions during the past several months, The Zephyr has grown its theatre staff and expanded in-school programs.
The Young Actors Theatre has been revitalized, too, Hall said. And she hopes to be able to announce the 2022 production season very soon.
Now with many COVID restrictions removed, “we have a chance to do things in a way we didn’t have the option to consider,” she said.
