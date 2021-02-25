Due to recent temperature increases, the Zephyr Theatre closed its Ice Palace Maze on Feb. 24.
“The unexpected warm weather has caused the Ice Palace Maze to transform into Lake Zephyr, a backwater of the St. Croix River - and strong currents are moving icebergs around!,” the theatre posted on a Feb. 24 Facebook post. “All humor aside, sadly we must end for the season due to safety concerns with the integrity of the ice.”
Any remaining ticket-holders, will receive e-mail from the theatre for details on obtaining a refund or credit.
The Ice Palace Maze was an ice labyrinth containing more than 1,500 blocks of ice surrounded by 8-foot tall frozen walls that opened in downtown Stillwater on Jan. 22 in at the Zephyr Theatre's parking lot
The maze was a way for the theatre to offer an entertainment option during winter as the COVID-19 pandemic limited the theater’s ability to host inside productions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.