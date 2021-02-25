Ice Maze (copy)

The Ice Palace Maze in downtown Stillwater has closed early. 

Due to recent temperature increases, the Zephyr Theatre closed its Ice Palace Maze on Feb. 24.

“The unexpected warm weather has caused the Ice Palace Maze to transform into Lake Zephyr, a backwater of the St. Croix River - and strong currents are moving icebergs around!,” the theatre posted on a Feb. 24 Facebook post. “All humor aside, sadly we must end for the season due to safety concerns with the integrity of the ice.”

Any remaining ticket-holders, will receive e-mail from the theatre for details on obtaining a refund or credit.

The Ice Palace Maze was an ice labyrinth containing more than 1,500 blocks of ice surrounded by 8-foot tall frozen walls that opened in downtown Stillwater on Jan. 22 in at the Zephyr Theatre's parking lot

The maze was a way for the theatre to offer an entertainment option during winter as the COVID-19 pandemic limited the theater’s ability to host inside productions. 

