The forecast looks good for the Ice Palace Maze at The Zephyr Theatre. The maze was scheduled to close Feb. 20. Now, it will be open, with shortened weekday hours, through Feb. 27.
Here are the new hours: noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays (Feb. 19 and 26) and Sundays (Feb. 20, and 27), 2 to 10 p.m. Monday (Feb. 21, a school holiday because of Presidents’ Day), and 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday (Feb. 22-25).
Attendance this year has been good, too, she said. Last year, the maze attracted 31,000 visitors. This year, attendance has already surpassed that number.
“It’s exciting to go longer than planned this year,” The Zephyr’s Executive Director Calyssa Hall said. “Especially since the sunshine shut us down four days early last year.”
The Ice Palace Maze is produced by The Zephyr Theatre and sponsored in part by Candyland, Datastream Connexion, DiaSorin, Great Harvest Bread Co., Joseph Wolf Brewing Co., Lift Bridge Brewery, Mortgage Unlimited, RM Realty, 7 Vine Vineyard and Winery, Tetzlaff Yacht Sales, Twin Cities Orthopedics and The Water Street Inn. The Ice Palace Maze will be open through Feb. 27 in The Zephyr Theatre’s parking lot, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Advance tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. To order tickets, go to icepalacemaze.com. (Tickets at the gate are $2 more.) COVID policy: Masks are required indoors, recommended outdoors.
