Meet Calyssa Hall, dragon slayer. The mild-mannered executive director of The Zephyr Theatre, home to the Ice Palace
Maze, said she is looking forward to knocking down one of the attraction’s main ice sculptures.
Two 10-foot-tall ice dragons have been guardians/greeters at the maze entrance since Jan. 15, when the icy adventure opened. Now, the dragons’ days are numbered. The last day for the maze and its dragons is Sunday, Feb. 27.
“The maze has had a great run this year,” Hall said. More than 40,000 people have visited the icy structure in the theatre’s parking lot. “But it will be fun to bring it down.”
“We put so much time and money into something temporary, like a theatre show, where we build a whole world, but in the end, we strike the set,” she said. “With the maze, we’re going to literally strike the set.”
Demolition starts Monday, Feb. 28, when about 50 Zephyr Theatre paid staff and volunteers will wield axes, saws, and other sharp implements during a chopping party.
The wrecking crew will need to wait until all the lights and cables have been gathered and the tower’s scaffolding and custom-made topknot have been removed. Then, workers wearing hard hats will attack the palace’s 10-foot-tall perimeter walls, and others will whack away at the shorter maze walls, ice slide, ice bar, and ice sculptures.
““Last year, the maze was so melted we could just push the walls over,” Hall said. “This year, it will take more muscle.”
On Tuesday, March 1, local craftsmen from Crafted Contracting, who helped build the maze, will return with front-end loaders to scoop up the icy rubble.
Then, truckers from Miller Excavating will transport the remains to a gravel pit away from the river where the ice — more than 750,000 pounds of it — will slowly melt.
The maze’s ice blocks were purchased and hauled from Ohio, Michigan and New York. It seemed rather exotic and expensive to buy ice from other states, but it was the safe thing to do, Hall said.
The man-made ice was pure. To have harvested ice from local lakes would have run the risk of contaminated water eventually ending up in the St.
Croix River.
“Keeping the river clean was our number-one concern,” Hall said.
Being a good neighbor is a priority, too.
We know the city and community really appreciated it last year when we cleared the parking lot as quickly as possible after the maze had lost its appeal,” she said. “Besides, we want to have our parking lot back.”
The Zephyr has already started booking indoor concerts and other performances and needs its parking lot cleared and ready for its patrons.
The Ice Palace MAZE will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb 27, in The Zephyr Theatre’s parking lot, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Advance tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger.
To order tickets, go to icepalacemaze.com. (Tickets at the gate are $2 more.) COVID policy: Masks are required indoors, recommended outdoors.
