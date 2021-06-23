The county will host an ice cream social from 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 on the grounds of the Washington County Historic Courthouse lawn at the corner of Pine and Third streets.
The ice cream social is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled.
Featured this year will be live music, children’s games and activities, and spin art from Franconia Sculpture Park.
Hotdogs and brats, root beer floats, and candy will be available for purchase.
Natural amphitheater seating with plenty of room to spread out blankets and chairs on the Historic Courthouse lawn is also available.
For more information, email or call historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us or 651-275-7075.
Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
