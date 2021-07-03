County adds social workers for law
enforcement calls
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the addition of two social workers to county staff June 22, to assist the Sheriff’s Office and the Woodbury Police Department when responding to calls that may involve those with a mental illness or chemical health needs.
The new employees will work within a co-response model. A co-response model typically consists of law enforcement personnel and mental health professionals working together to respond to calls involving mental health or chemical health needs.
This could be a real-time response to an active crisis situation or a follow-up contact/case management service following an incident. The model proposed is a ride-along hybrid.
In this model, a law enforcement and a mental health professional respond to incidents together with incidents consisting of active crisis situations and follow-up case management services for mental health incidents.
Each position will cost approximately $100,400 each. One of the positions is fully funded with money from federal and state governments, and the Woodbury Police Department, and that person will work directly with the Woodbury Police Department. The other position will be funded by federal and state money, and $65,600 in county levy funds, and work with Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office.
Stillwater student receives NDSU scholarship
Lauren Benson, of Stillwater, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The Provost Award recognizes students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Benson will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in nursing. In high school, she was involved in National Honor Society and varsity lacrosse.
County Board accepts grant
for supportive housing
The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted a $261,355 grant June 22 from the state Department of Human Services to provide housing support for the next two years.
The state, through its Community Living Infrastructure grant, allocates funds to develop community living infrastructure throughout the state. The grant funds activities to provide support for people with disabilities and housing instability who want to live in the community. Activities paid for include outreach efforts, assistance from a housing resource specialist, and funding to administer and monitor the Housing Support Program.
Washington County uses this funding for the management of the Housing Support program, emergency shelter planning, and outreach services, which are essential to connect those experiencing homelessness to services and housing opportunities in the community.
This grant includes a slight increase of almost $13,000 for the biennium.
County will participate in Mapping Prejudice Project
Washington County will participate in the Mapping Prejudice Project, after the County Board approved an agreement with the University of Minnesota Libraries June 22.
The county has been asked by the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents to participate in its Mapping Prejudice Project, a research initiative that involves identifying and mapping racial covenants in property deeds.
The project will identify and document any racial covenants in property deeds filed in Washington County. Under this agreement, Washington County will allow the University of Minnesota bulk access to property record images free of charge for deeds filed from 1910 to 1968.
Youth Advantage is offering an Ice Cream Dreams promotion is running throughout the summer, offering a $20 buy one, get one free punch card to several St. Croix Valley’s ice cream shops. All proceeds from the promotion will benefit Youth Advantage, an organization supporting the arts, educational-enrichment and athletics of students from families in need in Stillwater Area Public Schools, along with access to tutoring and mentoring opportunities.
Leo’s, Selma’s, Mabel’s, Gloria’s to go, MN Nice Cream and Nita Mae’s Scoop are participating in the program
This program runs Mondays through Thursdays through September 2021 (excluding holidays) and is good for one use at each shop.
The $20 BOGO punch card (cash or check only) is available for purchase at the participating ice cream shops or at Stillwater Cub Foods’ customer service counter.
Full details of the program, along with the ice cream shops’ locations can be found at youthadvantage.org/icecreamdreams.
