Our lakes and rivers are under constant pressure. Then again, so is all of nature. It is all part of the cycle of life.
Watching the wildlife on Long Lake, what appears normal can change in the blink of an eye. I was watching and photographing two pairs of wood ducks in the shallows and noticed a pair of loons just offshore last week.
Then, all of a sudden, they disappeared. What happened? Ten minutes later I spotted a hawk sitting on the wood duck house.
It must have flown down from one of the trees. The hawk’s presence brought respect from the ducks, although I think it was using the perch for spotting mice in the weeds along the shoreline.
The ducks are constantly on the watch for predators.
Hawks and eagles fly above the unsuspecting. Even the fish have to be alert for the raptors.
The loons and cormorants join the eagles, osprey, herons, and egrets in the constant search for minnows and fish. Of course, I can’t leave out the occasional person trying their luck.
Finally, with a sudden splash in the water, the kingfisher plucks a minnow or small sunfish from the shallows.
It is amazing that anything survives in the water. Fortunately, nature has a way of providing the large populations needed to support all of the wildlife.
All we need to do is to protect the conditions that support their ecology, and nature will provide us with all of the entertainment on the lake.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His new book Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.