Super Bowl Sunday started out at -17.3 degrees Fahrenheit on the National Weather Service gauge. So how do Minnesotans handle it?
The horses strap on two blankets and nap in a sunny shed.
We keep the bedroom window cracked and it gets to 50, or so … good sleeping weather. Some people dress in their best winter clothes and ski goggles and snowshoe on Long Lake discussing the pros and cons of the game.
Up at Square Lake where the chipper scene from “Fargo” was filmed, a brave soul drove his truck on the ice for quiet-time fishing, with a TV in the tent. The appropriate sign was posted “No Lifeguard on Duty.”
Nearby, the local Sasquatch has donned snowmobile mittens, and grown long warm locks.
As for us, we spent half the day replacing a failed battery and a flat tire. We’ll sit by the fire and enjoy the ads in comfort. The question is not “How do we live here” but “Why do we live here?”
