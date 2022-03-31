At the Republican Party of Minnesota convention for the newly drawn Senate District 33 on Saturday, March 19, Sen. Karin Housley was endorsed for a fourth term in the Minnesota Senate.
SD 33 includes Bayport, Dellwood, Forest Lake, Grant, Hugo, Mahtomedi, Marine on Saint Croix, May Township, Oak Park Heights, Scandia, Stillwater, Stillwater Township and Willernie in Washington County.
“I have lived in this district for more than 30 years. I raised my family here, my kids went to school here, and now my grandkids are growing up here. I am so proud to be representing our hometown — and our values — in Saint Paul. I am so grateful to have the endorsement of my fellow Republicans to continue representing our new district. I am looking forward to meeting with our neighbors and asking them for their continued support.
Housley was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She serves as chair of the Senate Aging and Long-Term Care Committee, where she has become known as an outspoken advocate for elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans. Housley also serves as an assistant majority leader.
She currently represents Senate District 39, which includes Forest Lake, Stillwater, Lake Elmo, Oak Park Heights, and the surrounding St. Croix Valley.
Housley and her husband, Phil, live in Stillwater.
They have four adult children and four grandchildren.
