St. Joseph, Wisconsin — A Houlton woman died from injuries sustained in a suspected alcohol-related crash early Thursday in St. Croix County.
The St. Croix County Emergency Communications Center received a call at about 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 13, of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Highway 35 in St. Joseph Township, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2016 Chevy Silverado operated by a 39-year-old man from of Hudson, Wisconsin, which was travelling southbound on Highway 35. His truck collided with a 2003 Pontiac Montana minivan operated by Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton, 34, of Houlton, Wisconsin, which was travelling northbound on Highway 35.
Clifton was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, where she was pronounced dead.
The 39-year old man was not injured and showed signs of impairment during an initial investigation with deputies. He was arrested and is being held in the St. Croix County Jail on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The Gazette is not yet releasing his name because he has yet to be charged.
The case was referred to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Hudson Police Department, St. Joseph Fire and Rescue, Somerset Fire, Lakeview EMS and the St. Croix County Highway Department.
The incident represents the first traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2022.
