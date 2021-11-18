A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial on the morning of Nov. 11. Following the annual downtown Stillwater salute to veterans at 11 a.m.
These events honor St. Croix Valley area veterans from all branches of the armed forces, in concert with Veterans Day ceremonies all across the country, according to a press release from the Stillwater Veterans Memorial. Patriotic music will be played, along with the reading of the essays “What Veterans Day Means to Me” by a Stillwater Area High School student, and “What is a Veteran?”
The guest speaker was Jason Bradshaw. He served tours oversees. He is a commissioned officer of the of the Minnesota National Guard. He said Veterans Day is a way to thank living military
personnel.
“We honor all service members for their sacrifice while they still around,” Bradshaw said.
It’s not just the person in uniform who makes sacrifices, as their family members serve as well.
About Veteran Day
Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially occurred on Nov. 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, Nov. 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as “Armistice Day.’” As such, this new legal holiday honored WWI veterans.
In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress — at the urging of veterans service organizations — amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
In 1968, the Uniforms Holiday Bill ensured three-day weekends for federal employees by celebrating four national holidays on Mondays: Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Columbus Day. Under this bill, Veterans Day was moved to the fourth Monday of October.
Many states did not agree with this decision and continued to celebrate the holiday on its original date.
The first Veterans Day under the new law was observed with much confusion on Oct. 25, 1971.
Finally, on Sept. 20, 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law which returned the annual observance of Veterans Day to its original date of Nov. 11, beginning in 1978. Since then, the Veterans Day holiday has been observed annually on Nov. 11. The Stillwater Veterans Memorial is located across from the Washington County Historic Courthouse.
Lawmakers honor vets
Congresswoman Betty McCollum (DFL-Minn.) released the following statement on Nov. 10 ahead of Veterans Day commemoration:
“On Veterans Day, we take time to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and to recognize their commitment, bravery, and sacrifices to protect the ideals and freedoms we cherish as Americans. We thank all who served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and Space Force. They deserve the support of a grateful nation.
McCollum noted the Afghanistan conflict ended this year, and American “Owe a debt of gratitude to those” who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“We also honor the sacrifices made at home by the families and loved ones of our service members. Our veterans and their families deserve support upon their return home and as they take on new challenges following military service. This Veterans Day, let us renew our commitment to our veterans and their families – and join me in honoring and remembering their service in defending the United States at home and abroad.”
“It’s been said that a nation that forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten. We tell the world who we are as a country by how we honor our veterans not just on Veterans Day, but every day,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar’s father died this year making it her first Veterans Day without him.
“My dad served during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. He was incredibly proud to be a veteran, and he is now laid to rest among so many heroes at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A newspaperman, he loved to write about ‘heroes among us’ — ordinary people doing extraordinary things. I can’t think of better words than his to describe those who have fought and continue to fight for our nation.
“Year after year, our service members and veterans have gone above and beyond their standard call. So many of Minnesota’s nearly 327,000 veterans serve with distinction only to come home and serve their communities. They are teachers and paramedics, small business owners and farmers. Heroes among us.
Veterans are heroes among us, she noted, and many of them have worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have always believed that we owe our veterans, service members, and their families a debt that can never fully be repaid. There is no limit to the respect they’ve earned. Their sacrifice represents the very best of our nation,” she said. So this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who fought -- and are fighting -- for our country and our freedom. You are an inspiration.”
