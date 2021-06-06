Thomas Simonet gives the benediction during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 31, to honor St. Croix Valley area casualties of war.

The Stillwater Veterans Memorial honors on Memorial Day and every day the 125 former students of Stillwater schools who have been killed in all our nation’s wars from the Civil War through Vietnam. Of that number eight are still missing and 23 are confirmed dead and are interred in 13 American Battle Monument Cemeteries throughout the world.

