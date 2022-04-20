Don’t let the cowboy hats fool you. There’s much more to Honky-Tonk Jump than plain country music.
“It’s a mix of jazz and blues and old-time honky-tonk,” said band manager Vaughn Asselstine, the only woman in the seven-member Jump. “It swings, and everyone loves that big-band sound.”
When Honky-Tonk Jump lets loose at The Zephyr on April 23 with its current show, “Jazz with a Cowboy Hat — The Texas Swing Music of Bob Willis,” it will be the second time the band has played at the theatre. But it will be the first time the group brings its big sound inside.
There won’t be much room for dancing at this concert, but Asselstine knows there will be a lot of head bopping and toe tapping. There always is.
That must-move-to-it music comes from these full-time seasoned professionals: Dan Newton, accordion, vocals; Richard Kriehn, fiddle, mandolin, vocals; Joe Savage, pedal steel, vocals; Dan Lowinger, guitar; Dehl Gallagher, drums; Tom Schaefer, fiddle; and Asselstine, upright bass.
Count on Newton to chat up the audience and provide a little history on the band’s songs, Asselstine said. No doubt he’ll mention Bob Wills, the king of western swing, who was wildly popular in the 1930s and ’40s. But the group will tap many other influences, such as Benny Goodman’s big-band sounds.
“Lots of people say they don’t know western swing, but then they hear it and start singing along,” Asselstine said.
Anticipate hearing familiar songs like Wills’ signature “San Antonio Rose,” the peppy “My Window Faces the South,” and the jazzy “Right or Wrong.”
They’ll be intermingled with other favorites such as Cindy Walker’s “Miss Molly” and Willie Nelson’s bluesy “Night Life.”
“Everyone says it’s happy music,” Asselstine said. Particularly now, when many bands are resurfacing after COVID shutdowns limited performances, “people are so excited to hear live music.”
Honky-Tonk Jump will perform at 7 p.m. April 23 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Upcoming event
Claude Bourbon, April 19
Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for his guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories. His unique style incorporates all 10 fingers plucking, picking, and strumming with extreme speed and extraordinary precision.
Bourbon will perform at 7 p.m. April 19 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
