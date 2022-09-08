Bird guy

George Vania is ready to talk birds at the Browns Creek community event.

When you live in a location as charming and beautiful as the St. Croix River Valley, it’s almost impossible to be bored on the weekends, especially in the fall. This Saturday, Sept. 10 serves up a wide array of activities for nature enthusiasts, including planting trees, stenciling storm drains, chowing down on tacos and ice cream, and enjoying bluegrass in the prairie.

1. River Rally: St. Croix River Clean-up - Stillwater (Sat. Sept. 10, 9am-noon) This annual volunteer event, organized by Community Thread, engages volunteers in cleaning up parks, trails and city streets to protect the St. Croix River. This year, teams will be cleaning up the islands and shoreline of the St. Croix River from the Boom Site to the High Bridge, via pontoon boat; cleaning up litter and painting seal-coat on picnic tables along the Brown’s Creek State Trail; and stenciling storm drains in Stillwater. Volunteers must be 14 or older. Sign up at https://communitythreadmn.org/community-services/river-rally.

