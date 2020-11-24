Washington County will receive $330,000 from the state Department of Human Services to provide emergency services for those who are experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.
The money will be used to pay for emergency COVID hotel shelter through about September 2021. Funds will be used to pay for direct hotel costs, as well as services contracted through Stepping Stone Emergency Housing.
