The city of Stillwater is once again lighting the Historic Lift Bridge with holiday lights, and this year the city only has enough funding to pay for installation of lights on one side of the bridge.
The cost for the year to light both sides $31,429, and the city is shy by about $21,000 in funding, City Administrator Tom McCarty said. The Minnesota Department of Transportation awarded the city a special use permit to light both sides of the Historic Lift Bridge.
Last year, the city paid to have the lights installed only on the south side, but it had available funding from the cancelled Fourth of July celebration because of the pandemic.
“The city put a lot of money on the table, but it was a reallocation of the Fourth of July funds that were unspent in 2020,” McCarty said.
The city can afford to reinstall the lights this year at a much lower cost because it bought the lights last year.
Because of the lack of funding, McCarty suggested the city reach out to Wintertime in Stillwater businesses and ask them to help fund the lights.
All five councilors expressed support for that idea. The Wintertime in Stillwater organization promoted and hosted several events during the frozen season in downtown Stillwater during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Councilor Dave Junker proposed installing the lights up on the north side of the bridge, because it requires a barge and they must be installed in October because of weather conditions. The south side lights only need a scissor lift and can be installed at any time.
He also noted that many of the downtown activities, including the World Snow Sculpting Championship, will be held north of the bridge. So that if the city wasn’t able to raise enough to light both sides, having the north side lit would be greater benefit.
Mayor Ted Kozlowksi said he liked the idea of businesses pitching in, and wanted the lights to continue for a second year.
“It was a huge benefit to our city last year,” Kozlowski said. “I’m confident with our amazing group of people downtown we can find $21,000 to do the south side of the bridge, and that is going to be awesome.”
Councilors agreed, and voted unanimously 5-0 to approve installation of lights on the north side of bridge, and wait for funding from downtown businesses.
Kozlowksi added when the council was discussing it last year, the vision was to always have both sides of the bridge lit up.
Even though it’s a lot of money, the lights are up for 150 days, Junker said, and that will help turn Stillwater into a year-round destination.
“It’s spreading joy, you can’t put a price on joy,” Kozlwoski responded.
