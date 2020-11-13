The Washington County Historical Society is announcing a brick breaking and kick off for their capital campaign for the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 South Greeley St., Stillwater on Thursday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
In 2013, the Historical Society purchased the building at 1862 S. Greeley Street and immediately leased the building to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for use as their headquarters overseeing the construction of the new St. Croix River crossing.
After MnDoT left, the Historical Society contracted with architectural firm MSR Design in Minneapolis to design a state of the art museum for Washington County. MSR Design designed the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis for the Minnesota Historical Society.
The Fred C. & Katherine B. Andersen Foundation gave a lead grant to the Historical Society for one million dollars for the project. Other foundations followed with gifts toward the $5 million dollar goal for the project.
“We are fortunate to have such fine stewards of the region in these foundations,” said WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson, “many great projects have been funded that otherwise would not have. We are grateful for their support and the support of others in the preservation of history.”
David Lindsey, of Cottage Grove and the WCHS Board Chair, says, “This is a needed addition to the
Historical Society, we have grown to a point where we will not be able to take anymore donations of
artifacts and that would not fulfill our mission to the community at large.”
The new Heritage Center will include three large exhibition galleries, larger storage area, classroom, research center and retail center. Some of the first exhibits will be on the lumber industry, photographer John Runk and fashions from the 1860s 1960s. Other spaces will have displays on Native Americans and Black Baseball in Washington County.
These exhibit spaces will also be available for traveling exhibits from the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian or other major organizations throughout the country.
“What a great advantage this will give Washington County when it comes to its heritage,” Peterson said, “all ages will have a chance to view and understand the history of the county like no other time before – especially during the historic time we are living in right now.”
The “brick breaking” event will include members of the Washington County Historical Society Board of Directors, the Executive Director of the Minnesota Historical Society Kent Whitworth and members of the construction, architectural and exhibit organizations that are working on the project.
Masks and social distancing required.
The Washington County Historical Society owns and operates the Warden’s House Museum in Stillwater, the Hay Lake School & Johannes Erickson Log House museums in Scandia and does the programing for the Eder School at the Oakdale Nature Center in Oakdale.
The Warden’s House, Hay Lake School and Erickson Log House are all on the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information about the Washington County Historical Society and its programs call 651-439-5956.
Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual, family, and business members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.