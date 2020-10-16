The Washington County Historical Society will host a history sale at its Heritage Center building, 1862 South Greeley St., Stillwater, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.
Many books produced by the Historical Society and some that just fit with the of Washington County history will be available for purchase. There are maps for sale as well as historic prints from Randall Raduenz and LeRoy Schwan. There are two dollhouses, created by LaVonne Derosseau, of Oakdale, donated for this sale, according to a press release from the historical society. The dollhouses are correct in every detail to the time period she was representing and they come fully furnished.
There is also a two volume set of the “History of the St. Croix Valley” written by A.B. Easton for sale as well as an 1874 Andreas Atlas of Minnesota. A couple plat books of Washington County as well as historic books and magazines will be available to the public for the first, and maybe, only time.
The Washington County Historical Society is starting a capital campaign to open the building as the first Washington County Heritage Center.
Plans and drawings of the new Heritage Center will be on display and people will be on hand to answer any questions you might have about the new facility.
For more information contact the Washington County Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or email information@wchsmn.org.
