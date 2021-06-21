The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce the new Warden’s House Museum Site Manager is Emily Krawczewski, of Hugo.
Krawczewski began her journey into history and heritage as an enthusiastic tour guide for the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Emily graduated from Miami University in Ohio with a degree in Mass Communications.
She earned her master’s degree in library and information science with archives concentration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee while serving as the digital collections intern at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Krawczewski also researched archives and created online materials for a new historical program for the Wyoming State Archives for use in secondary schools. Wanting to return to their Midwestern roots, Krawczewski and her husband Taylor moved from Nashville to his home state of Minnesota in 2021. Her passion for communicating historical information in a relatable and engaging way led her to the Site Manager position at the Warden’s House. In her spare time, Emily enjoys reading, going to concerts, visiting family in Ohio and caring for her two pet rabbits.
The pandemic has closed the Warden’s House Museum for nearly a year and a half. Krawczewski will take over at the end of June and will have the museum open and ready for visitors in July. Watch the Historical Societies website or Facebook & Twitter pages for updates.
Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual, family, and business members. WCHS is supported by individual gifts, memberships and earned income, and foundation grants.
