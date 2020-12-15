The Washington County Historical Society, which operates three historic sites and six total buildings throughout the county, selected Greiner Construction to undertake the renovations of the Washington County Heritage Center’s new home.
“There were five contractors in consideration for the $3 million dollar renovation project,” WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson said. “Greiner’s expertise with this project type, respect in the industry, and resources available through the planning effort were all reasons we selected them to be our construction partner.”
Greiner’s portfolio of work includes projects in commercial workspace, healthcare, multi-family housing, adaptive reuse, industrial, and hospitality, according to a press release from WCHS.
A few of their notable projects includes International Dairy Queen’s new corporate headquarters and the historic preservation of the Hewing Hotel.
“Guided by our motto ‘Strength from the Inside Out,’ we’re honored to help the Washington County Historical Society fulfill their vision of preserving and disseminating the history of the county,” says Abby Fincher, project manager with Greiner Construction. “With a background in design, I bring a high-level of respect for the organization’s mission to preserve history that is so important to our community.”
The Heritage Center will be a phased project as WCHS is still the fundraising for the project.
“It has been difficult to do fundraising in a pandemic,” Peterson says, “with the start of the project things will hopefully go better and the end result will be the finest center for our history in the northwest.”
For more information about the project, contact the Washington County Historical Society at www.wchsmn.org or call 651-439-5956.
