The Washington County Heritage Center is kicking off the holiday season with its annual book sale and signing event on Saturday, Dec.11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Heritage Center, 1862 South Greeley St., Stillwater.
Local authors and historians will be poised to chat with the public about history, answer questions about their books, and help you find the perfect historical book for the reader in your life.
The authors
Patrick L. Shannon, author of “Minnesota’s Headline Murders! 1900-1919,” will sign his book and answer questions about the craziest murders in Minnesota’s early history. Some of those convicted of these murders spent time in the Stillwater Prison.
Gloria VanDemmeltraadt will sign copies of her many works including “Memories of Lake Elmo.”
Nancy Goodman, the expert on the “Father of Minnesota” Joseph Renshaw Brown, will be one of the authors on hand signing copies of her book, “Joseph Brown, Adventurer.”
Washington County Historical Society’s Executive Director Brent Peterson also will be on hand with his books including “Stillwater: The Next Generation” and “Images of America: Stillwater.”
Bernie Anderson, a long-time teacher and principal at Stillwater Area Public Schools will be on hand to recount the push to open the new Rutherford Elementary School. Anderson had previously written about Stonebridge Elementary where he once taught. He will have both books available during his time at the event.
Grey Cloud Island residents and those with descendants who once lived there will want to seek out Jon and Candy Severson, who are bringing their new brand-book titled “Buried History: The Early Families of Grey Cloud Island Cemetery.”
Other authors may be added to the event as it gets closer. Interested parties may contact emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org.
The Heritage Center will be dressed up in Christmas decorations for the event. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
The program is free to the public with admission to the museum. No reservations are required. For questions, contact emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or call the Washington County Heritage Center Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651-439-2298.
