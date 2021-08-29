The Washington County Historical Society announced its featured speaker for the Historical Society’s fall dinner meeting is the Don Jones, former Mayor of St. Mary’s Point, talking about his recent book “18 Days: Racing Across the Atlantic.”
Come aboard the “Northern Child” as her 11 international crew race 2,700 miles across the Atlantic. Experience real trade wind sailing as their noted skipper, Julian Sincock, navigates around Tropical Storm Delta whipping up winds over 70 miles per hour.
You will hear about dolphins, flying fish and sea turtles.
Join the crew as they survive sudden squalls and windless calms.
Surge ahead through sunlit blue waves, then sit with the midnight watch under a cathedral of stars. Discover what happens to the crew as they sprint to the finish line in the Caribbean.
It is an adventure story of a lifetime!
Jones is a local historian, sailor and author. He has presented on the history of the Lower St. Croix for Valley Library and the city of St. Mary’s Point, where he served as a council member before taking the reins as mayor. For 10 years he raced with the St. Croix Sailing Club and has frequently crossed Lake Superior.
Don and his wife, Millie, have lived in the valley for more than 30 years
The dinner meeting will be at the Stillwater Event Center, 1910 S. Greeley Street – next door to the Washington County Heritage Center on Sept. 23. The event is open to the public costs $25 for WCHS members and $30 for nonmembers. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, dinner catered by Scheel’s Catering at 6:30 and a short meeting will be at 7:30.
Jones’ presentation will start shortly after 7:30.
Reservations required.
To make reservations or for more information about the event call 651-439-5956; email information@wchsmn.org or visit www.wchsmn.org.
