Stillwater Lift Bridge will start lifting on a regular schedule starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 15, as required by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Once the season begins, bridge tenders will staff the lift bridge full time and the bridge will open every 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week until the end of the year’s schedule, sometime around Oct. 15.
MnDOT will respond to special openings after midnight every day on a two-hour notice basis. Boaters must call MnDOT at 651-234-7110 a minimum of two hours in advance to schedule a bridge lift outside the regularly scheduled lifts. Any requests received by marine radio will be relayed by the bridge tender to the dispatcher.
During the periods of the day when the bridge is staffed, bridge tenders will monitor channel 16 on the marine band radio. Upon receiving a call on channel 16, conversations will be switched to channel 14.
For more information or a printable lift schedule, visit the Stillwater Lift Bridge website at www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/liftbridge/schedule.html.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
