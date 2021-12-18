Highway 36 will be closed from Manning Avenue (County State Aid Highway 15) to Lake Elmo Avenue the nights of Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the placement of bridge beams for the Manning Avenue Interchange Project.

Eastbound lanes will be closed the nights of Dec. 20 and Dec. 21; westbound lanes will be closed the nights of Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Single-lane closures will begin at 9 p.m.

Detour routes will be posted during the closures. Westbound traffic will be directed north on CSAH 15, west on CSAH 12, and south on CSAH 17 back to Highway 36. Eastbound traffic will be directed south on CSAH 17, east on CSAH 14, and north on CSAH 15.

