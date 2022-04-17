NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is a month of events centered on around themes found in this year’s book selection, “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo. The events produced by ArtReach St. Croix and partner libraries and organizations connect communities in the St. Croix Valley to the joy of reading a great book. Upcoming highlights include:
“An Evening with Joy Harjo in Conversation with Heid Erdrich:” As part of the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, ArtReach St. Croix is pleased to offer an online presentation with U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. Steeped in her literary works and poetry, Harjo will be joined in conversation by writer and interdisciplinary artist Heid Erdrich. The presentation will include a virtual tour of the exhibition Jim Denomie, Sweet Dreams.
In 2019, Joy Harjo was appointed the 23rd United States Poet Laureate, the first Native American to hold the position. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Harjo is an internationally renowned performer and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Harjo’s writings include two memoirs and nine books of poetry, including “An American Sunrise,” this year’s NEA Big Read in the St. Croix book selection.
“An Evening with Joy Harjo in Conversation” with Heid Erdrich will take place on Zoom on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Registration is required to receive the event link: artreachstcroix.org/register.
Brenda Child: Jingle Dress, a pandemic inspired healing tradition. Brenda Child will discuss the contemporary Jingle Dress tradition at the Marine Village Hall as part of the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley. The tradition, is rooted in a healing tradition.
Child is a University of Minnesota Professor of American Studies and American Indian Studies and the author of “My Grandfather’s Knocking Sticks: Ojibwe Family Life and Labor on the Reservation.”
Child’s lecture will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Marine Village Hall, 121 Judd St., Marine on St. Croix. Registration is recommended: artreachstcroix.org/register
This event is presented by the Marine Community Library.
Chapbook launch party for poets of place ambassadors
Poets of Place, local poetry ambassadors selected as part of the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, have compiled poems for a new chapbook. A launch party with readings, an open mic and free chapbooks will take place at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway Visitor Center.
Similar to a poet laureate program, the Poets of Place program seeks to be representative of the rich and diverse cultures of poetry in the region. In December, ArtReach St. Croix announced five local poets who act as advocates and ambassadors for poetry and creativity in the lower St. Croix Valley.
As part of this project, Heidi Barr, Mike Forecki, Lee Kisling, Rosetta Peters and River Urke have compiled poems for the new chapbook. Information about the Poets of Place program and the individual poets can be found online at artreachstcroix.org/bigread. Poets of Place is sponsored by Security State Bank of Marine.
Poets of place chapbook launch party will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway Visitor Center, 401 N. Hamilton St , St. Croix Falls. The event is free and registration is recommended: artreachstcroix.org/register
A Night of Documentaries Produced or Created by Native Women
As part of NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, the Stillwater Public Library will be hosting an evening of documentary films produced or created by Native women. The films, “Sisters Rising” and “Without a Whisper – Konnon:KWE” both address untold stories about indigenous women.
“Sisters Rising” gives voice to Native American survivors of sexual assault as they fight to restore personal and tribal sovereignty against the backdrop of an ongoing legacy of violent colonization. Directed by Willow O’Feral and Brad Heck. Run time: 59 minutes
“Without a Whisper – Konnon:KWE,” a film by Katsitsionni Fox, tells the untold story of the profound influence of Indigenous women on the beginning of the women’s rights movement in the United States. Run time: 27 minutes
The screenings will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main Street N., Stillwater. While the event is free, registration is recommended: artreachstcroix.org/register
To learn more about NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley visit artreachstcroix.org/bigread.
