I stood on the corner in 100-degree heat, draped in black polyester from head to toe, catching waves of cardamom and other spices in the thick air. To my left was a marble and gold mosque. If I passed the mosque it would cause an uncomfortable stir amongst the men, who were washing their hands under golden spigots, cleansing any sins their hands may have encountered that day before going into prayer.
Instead I ventured forward into Old Riyadh, a section of the Saudi Arabian city where the street was lined with ornate gold and gems for sale, as well as spices and abayas — the full-length garb often worn by Muslim and ex-pat women here. It was the first time I had explored this area; I was on an adventure.
But it was not smiled upon for a woman to walk alone. Most women seen alone on corners were beggars, previously married and now alienated from family due to divorce. They had been accused of adultery or some other sin by their husband, often a wild charge without proof. A Muslim man could take as many wives as he could provide for, but easily divorce them by simply repeating “I divorce thee” three times in the eyes of witnesses. The women often were left on the streets in disgrace without money; their families shamed by their husbands’ accusations.
An American woman, tall and blonde, I was living here with my American husband whose international legal work placed him in Saudi Arabia. There were times I was yelled at by the religious police, the Mutawa, to cover my head. On this day, I chose to be inconspicuous as possible—my golden locks were completely hidden.
My husband had arranged for his driver, a young exuberant Filipino man, to take me to the market. The trouble with that was Manny only spoke a few words of English, but with much enthusiasm. “Yes Madam! OK Madam! Thank you, Madam!” The rest was in Tagalog. He was instructed where to take me but didn’t really understand where to go. When we were close enough I instructed him to stop. “Yes Madam!”
I got out of the grey Blazer, and instructed him to pick me up right here, before late afternoon prayer. “Yes, Madam, OK Madam!” “Thank you, Sir,” I said, hoping he would remember and pick me up before everything closed down for prayer. It was 1995 in Saudi Arabia and there were no public phones.
As I walked down the old cobblestone street, my scarf covering my head and wrapped around my neck, I sensed a feeling of safety and acceptance. I was greeted with smiles from store owners, but I quickly put my head down as it was taboo to talk or make eye contact with a man other than your husband. I realized they were seeing riyals (Arabic currency)—a chance to sell something to the rich Westerner.
Still, I relished the welcoming attention (even if it was profit motivated) and bought trinkets and spices from several shops. This is their livelihood and it is a hard life. Then I came across stores selling antique Bedouin jewelry. The Bedouin Arabs originally were nomadic, herding camels in the desert and living in spacious fabric tents with their harems of wives and children. I was captivated by the silver belts encased with gems and dangling tassels of silver chains. The tassels represented blessings and wealth bestowed upon the woman when married in the Bedouin culture. The more tassels, the more blessed the marriage was.
I found a matching set encased with garnets that included a belt, necklace, ring and earrings, each piece selling for the equivalent of two or three American dollars. I was enjoying my day until suddenly the eerie song of prayer echoed throughout the streets, as it did five times a day. Speakers were strategically placed throughout the city, as a reminder to attend prayer. Store owners quickly covered their merchandise, locked the doors and headed to the nearest mosque.
I started running to the spot where Manny had dropped me off. Men were yelling at me to go home—women were not permitted to be out when prayer starts. There was the mosque, lined with men washing their hands and leaving their shoes outside as they entered the building. My heart throbbing, panic set in as more men yelled at me. Where was Manny’s car?
“Madam, Madam, OK Madam?” Relieved, I recognized the sweet sound of Manny’s voice. “Here, here,” he pointed to a vehicle I did not recognize. I jumped in the back seat.
“Madam OK?” “Yes Manny, Madam OK, thank you.” He smiled and drove us back to the comforts of the diplomatic quarters, first my home in the four years I lived in Saudi Arabia.
Many years later my marriage in that foreign land is behind me, but I still have the lovely pieces of Bedouin jewelry, which I framed together to display my memory of the time I dared to walk alone, a brave woman in a man’s world.
Mary (Jacobsen) Donatelli is an entrepreneur at heart with a passion for writing, and has worked in the film Industry (on and off camera), entertainment marketing and sales, nonprofits and insurance. She grew up in South Dakota and Iowa, and lived in California, Hawaii, Texas and Saudi Arabia. She is a mother of two adult children and is now a Stillwater resident with her three rescue pets.
